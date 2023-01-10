We shall not work with demoters – Eddy Kenzo to promoters

By Hussein Kiganda

More artistes have continued to roast promoters over the list of artistes’ booking fees that was released on January 4, 2022, by the National Promoters Association and signed by promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo.

BET winner and Uganda’s only Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo accused promoters of being scared of the success that artistes have registered.

“Promoters used to be the wealthy guys in the industry. They had money and assets, while artistes had nothing and now we are rising every single day. They want to push us back,” he said.

Kenzo labelled the promoters ‘demoters’.

“They are no longer promoters, but demoters. You cannot claim to be a promoter yet you are pulling down the same people that you would be promoting. To all musicians out there, you should know that they are demoters and please, take note, we shall not work with demoters,” he said.

Kenzo joins the list of artistes such as Kato Lubwama, Cindy Sanyu, Gabriel K, Pallaso and Mathias Walukagga that have fired back at the promoters’ body.

According to the list, the booking fee for B2C is sh1m, Pastor Wilson Bugembe (sh2m), Eddy Yawe (sh1m), Fred Ssebata (sh1m), Haruna Mubiru (sh1m), Irene Namatovu (sh1m), Mathias Walukagga (sh700,000 – sh1.2m), Catherine Kusasira (sh800,000 – sh1m), Big Eye (sh500,000-sh800,000), Ronald Mayinja (sh2m), Vinka (sh2m), Grenade (sh2m) and Ykee Benda (sh2.5m).

Bebe Cool was given a booking fee of sh1m to sh1.5m and his contemporaries, Bobi Wine sh20m and Jose Chameleone sh4m.