We have skills but no market, laments filmmaker Samuel Saviour

By Hussein Kiganda

Award-winning director Samuel Saviour Kizito has said the market for Ugandan films is limited, which is why large international companies do not show interest in them.

Appearing on Urban TV on May 11, Kizito, who is also the founder of the Uganda Academy Selection Committee (UASC), acknowledged that Uganda has skilled filmmakers capable of producing great movies, but they are constrained by the market.

“Uganda has the skills, but lacks the market. Most countries and companies come for our skills,” Kizito said.

According to Kizito, while there are many Ugandans who would like to watch locally-made films, there are limited structures in place to enable this.

He also noted that the industry lacks intermediaries to connect filmmakers to international distributors and markets.

“We need intermediaries to bridge the gap between filmmakers and distributors, as well as international markets,” Kizito said.

The filmmaker added that the Government needs to establish a dedicated film body to develop structures for the industry.

Kizito pointed out that although there are several associations, federations, and commissions in place, they mainly encourage filmmakers to produce better films rather than providing structures.

He believes that the industry needs an active leader to drive its objectives and promote collaboration between African countries to enhance knowledge sharing and skills development.

“We need one body that governs the industry. There are many associations, federations, and commissions but all these are just encouraging us not structuring us. We do not have an active leader to drive our objectives,” Kizito said.

Kizito, who trains filmmakers across the continent, is collaborating with various African countries on different projects, and he is optimistic that through such collaborations, Ugandan filmmakers will be able to tap into the international market.