We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena on 20th wedding anniversary

By Ahmad Muto

Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, woke up on Tuesday, September 12, to mark 20 years of exchanging vows with the Love You Everyday singer.

She highlighted that on their big day, they were unable to afford a white gown for her and a white wedding suit for him.

“On this day 20 years ago, we exchanged our vows. With no money to buy a white gown & a proper suit (white wedding), nothing was going to stop us. We left home and hit the road to go exchange our vows. We arrived at Crane Chambers at 1:00pm and by 3:00pm we were married,” she wrote.

Zuena noted that because they are friends first, they have enjoyed two decades of marriage and every year, she realises she is lucky to be the singer’s wife.

“The excitement is nothing i can explain, @bebecool_ug now started calling me mukyala around the house even for unnecessary reasons I am glad that 20yrs down the road, we have stuck to each other and are truly enjoying marriage. You are my friend before my husband and i guess that’s what’s keeping us going. Every year that passes, i get to realise how lucky I am to be your wife. Here’s to being with you forever hand-in-hand and heart-in-heart. I love you Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary my love,” she added.

The couple exchanged vows on September 12, 2003 at a civil wedding ceremony at Crane Chambers on Kampala Road. The photo Zuena shared on social media shows them in the company of four other people; Bebe Cool in a red T-shirt and Zuena in a casual dress.