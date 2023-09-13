Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena on 20th wedding anniversary
Celebrity News

We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena on 20th wedding anniversary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, woke up on Tuesday, September 12, to mark 20 years of exchanging vows with the Love You Everyday singer.

She highlighted that on their big day, they were unable to afford a white gown for her and a white wedding suit for him.

“On this day 20 years ago, we exchanged our vows. With no money to buy a white gown & a proper suit (white wedding), nothing was going to stop us. We left home and hit the road to go exchange our vows. We arrived at Crane Chambers at 1:00pm and by 3:00pm we were married,” she wrote.

Zuena noted that because they are friends first, they have enjoyed two decades of marriage and every year, she realises she is lucky to be the singer’s wife.
“The excitement is nothing i can explain, @bebecool_ug now started calling me mukyala around the house even for unnecessary reasons 😂 I am glad that 20yrs down the road, we have stuck to each other and are truly enjoying marriage. You are my friend before my husband and i guess that’s what’s keeping us going. Every year that passes, i get to realise how lucky I am to be your wife. Here’s to being with you forever hand-in-hand and heart-in-heart. I love you ❤️ Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary my love,” she added.

The couple exchanged vows on September 12, 2003 at a civil wedding ceremony at Crane Chambers on Kampala Road. The photo Zuena shared on social media shows them in the company of four other people; Bebe Cool in a red T-shirt and Zuena in a casual dress.

You may also like

Daddy Andre, GNL divided over most talented Mayanja brother

Khaligraph trolls Diamond Platnumz over casket gimmick

Geosteady livid with MC Kats, Alien Skin over fracas at his concert

Jamal Wasswa vows to have impersonator arrested

I don’t do stunts, David Lutalo says as he gears up for...

My mother ran to pastor after I started creating comic YouTube content...

MC Kats vs. Alien Skin: Industry stakeholders divided over stage fracas

BBNaija: Housemates continue to demand voluntary exit

I cannot resort to stunts to promote my shows, says Maurice Kirya

PICTURES: Geosteady thrills fans at Africana concert

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.