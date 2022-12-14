Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News We fear collaborating with men, reveal Kataleya and Kandle
Top News

We fear collaborating with men, reveal Kataleya and Kandle

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

The singing duo of Kataleya and Kandle have explained why they don’t collaborate with men on songs.

“Why do you think we don’t have any collabo with male artistes? We fear that they will beg us for our ‘samosas’ since we are still young,” they said.

Rebecca Nabatuusa aka Kandle and Hadijah Namakula alias Kataleya were speaking at Nanjing Hotel in Kampala on December 12 as they signed an endorsement deal with the hotel.

Kataleya and Kandle signing an endorsement deal at Nanjing Hotel on December 12, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

They also explained why they don’t look up to any female Ugandan artiste.

“We want to be us. Some people compare us with Lydia Jazmine, which is not right,” the girls said.

Many girl groups such as City Rock, Blue*3 and Dream Girls have come and gone, but Kataleya and Kandle say they are going nowhere.

“We shall last because we are focused. We don’t think we shall separate,” they said.

The girls came to prominence with their song, Do Me, during the COVID-19 regime. 

You may also like

Ankole Miss Tourism celebrates BD with fellow beauty queens

KIGAMPALA: Showdown as Rwanda, Uganda meet at Cricket Oval this weekend

How Hope Mukasa left Mengo house

Zari promises pomp, class as All-White Party returns

Ugandan movie scoops two awards in Nigeria

Kabuleta released on bail

Yemi Alade asked why Nigerian singer Rema never posted about Uganda concert

Fille accuses friends of abandoning her during depression bout

Kampala hotel proprietor dies in car crash on Northern Bypass

Kabuleta’s bail application hearing for Wednesday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.