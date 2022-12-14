We fear collaborating with men, reveal Kataleya and Kandle

By Mariam Nakalema

The singing duo of Kataleya and Kandle have explained why they don’t collaborate with men on songs.

“Why do you think we don’t have any collabo with male artistes? We fear that they will beg us for our ‘samosas’ since we are still young,” they said.

Rebecca Nabatuusa aka Kandle and Hadijah Namakula alias Kataleya were speaking at Nanjing Hotel in Kampala on December 12 as they signed an endorsement deal with the hotel.

Kataleya and Kandle signing an endorsement deal at Nanjing Hotel on December 12, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

They also explained why they don’t look up to any female Ugandan artiste.

“We want to be us. Some people compare us with Lydia Jazmine, which is not right,” the girls said.

Many girl groups such as City Rock, Blue*3 and Dream Girls have come and gone, but Kataleya and Kandle say they are going nowhere.

“We shall last because we are focused. We don’t think we shall separate,” they said.

The girls came to prominence with their song, Do Me, during the COVID-19 regime.