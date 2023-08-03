We don’t know of Frank Ntambi case against Gravity Omutujju – Patrick Onyango 

By Mariam Nakalema

The spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Patrick Onyango, has denied knowledge of an assault case filed by blogger Frank Ntambi against rapper Gravity Omutujju (Gereson Wabuyi).

“I know nothing about the case Frank opened up. The reference is fake. We don’t have any case of his for now. Maybe he will open up later,“ Onyango said during a phone interview with The Kampala Sun on August 3, 2023.

Ntambi had claimed that Gravity Omutujju had punched in the head.

He reported the matter to Kira Road Police station and a case file was opened under reference SD:97/31/7/2023.

Ntambi had accused Gravity of two counts of threatening violence, and assault.

On August 2, in a press conference held at Lugogo Cricket Oval Grounds in Kampala, Gravity denied assaulting Ntambi. He staked sh5m for anyone to bring proof that he did.

“Ntambi is just looking for media attention,” Gravity slated.