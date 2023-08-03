Friday, August 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News We don’t know of Frank Ntambi case against Gravity Omutujju – Patrick Onyango 
Latest News

We don’t know of Frank Ntambi case against Gravity Omutujju – Patrick Onyango 

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

The spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Patrick Onyango, has denied knowledge of an assault case filed by blogger Frank Ntambi against rapper Gravity Omutujju (Gereson Wabuyi).

“I know nothing about the case Frank opened up. The reference is fake. We don’t have any case of his for now. Maybe he will open up later,“ Onyango said during a phone interview with The Kampala Sun on August 3, 2023.

Ntambi had claimed that Gravity Omutujju had punched in the head.

He reported the matter to Kira Road Police station and a case file was opened under reference SD:97/31/7/2023.

Ntambi had accused Gravity of two counts of threatening violence, and assault.

On August 2, in a press conference held at Lugogo Cricket Oval Grounds in Kampala, Gravity denied assaulting Ntambi. He staked sh5m for anyone to bring proof that he did.

“Ntambi is just looking for media attention,” Gravity slated.

You may also like

Singer Grace Khan savages Prince Omar in leaked audios over dumping her

Nakawa-Port Bell road to be closed for 15 days

Former manager of Big Trill, Leila Kayondo dead

Police officer arrested over alleged murder of civilian

Cindy trashes Sheebah’s “bubble gum” music

Irene Kayemba named Bidco brand ambassador

Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) set for 7th Unit Trust AGM

Alien Skin threatens to quit music at end of year

Fresh Kid signed 10-year agreement with me – former minister Nakiwala

Comedians find new home at city restaurant

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.