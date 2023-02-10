We can’t beat Nigerians if we are disunited- Bruno K

By Alfred Byenkya

Reggae musician Bruno says disunity and hypocrisy in the Ugandan music industry is the reason why Ugandan music has failed to compete with that of other nations like Nigeria

He says Nigerians are ahead of them in creative arts because they are united unlike most of the artistes in Uganda who are selfish seekers

“First of all the Unity in the Nigerian Music Industry is unmatched. You see how they pull each other and how they support each other. They even post each other’s work without fear of losing their fan base,” he said in a recent social media post

Bruno K believes it’s the unity among the artistes in Nigeria that has enabled them excel locally and internationally

Nigerian singer Ruger performs in Kampala . File photo.

He said he tried posting his colleagues work on his social media platforms as away of promoting them but they turned him back as if he was the one who is buying himself on them

“You will do a collaboration with a fellow artiste and the person will leave the project for you to push yet before making the song, you promised to contribute equal energy towards,” he further explained

He stressed that some Ugandan artistes and musicians would rather post Rihanna or Beyonce than posting content of a colleague

“Bulyomu mu industry asika aza wuwe meaning everyone in the industry is selfish and greedy. I was added to the WhatsApp group of Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) but there were many wars, hypocrisy and divisionism in the group,” he wrote

He ended his post by saying the only event that unites musicians and artistes are burial ceremonies and used this opportunity to thank Ugandans for supporting Ugandan music

On Friday 10th, February, 2023, singer Big Eye also talked about the same issue and revealed that Kenzo has been denying him connections intensionally because he doesn’t want his colleagues to rise

“ Kenzo blocked me from talking to different members of his team and refused them to give me the contacts of people that always take him abroad for shows and awards. When I try getting the numbers from him, he either blocks me or changes his contacts,” he said in a local television interview.