We buy our clothes from Owino Market – Kataleya and Kandle

By Alfred Byenkya

Musicians Kataleya and Kandle have disclosed that they used to sell second-hand clothes before joining the music industry.

They said they used to buy their clothes from St Balikuddembe (Owino) Market and sell them online.

“That was our business before joining music. We have been together for a long time although people think that we just met recently to form a singing duo,” the girls said while appearing on a fashion programme on a local television.

They said it’s the reason why most of the costumes they use in their videos are purchased from downtown because they have a big connection with the people that deal in second-hand clothes

The two promising talents got signed by Ntinda-based record label Theron Music.

The label manages their music recordings, promotion and bookings.