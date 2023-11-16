‘We are set’: Excitement builds as Busoga royal wedding nears

By Donald Kirya



BUSOGA ROYAL WEDDING



It is a hive of activity in Busoga Kingdom as all is readied for this Saturday’s wedding of Kyabazinga (King) William Gabula Nadiope IV and Jovia Mutesi, the Inhebantu.





The wedding ceremony will take place at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Uganda’s eastern city of Jinja.



Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is expected to wed the royal couple. President Yoweri Museveni will be the chief guest.



In the buildup to this long-awaited wedding, New Vision visited Igenge Palace, where several people are busy adding the finishing touches to the venue.



The royal wedding reception will take place at Igenge Palace.



Giant tents, where invited guests will sit, have been erected and fitted with lighting.



Busoga Kingdom’s youth minister James Mukembo said some 2,000 guests are expected to attend the reception.



“We are set for the royal wedding. We are now on the final touches and we have set up everything required to host our guests,” he said, adding that by Saturday, all will be fully ready.



The palace itself, has had a facelift, both the interior and the exterior. From a distance, it stands majestically in maroon and cream colours.







Inside, a coat of arms in the colours of the Busoga flag and an 85-inch TV screen have been fitted in the living room.





Bugembe Cathedral



Meanwhile, it is a similar buzz of activity at Christ Cathedral Bugembe, where the wedding will take place.



The cathedral choir, which will animate the ceremony, is busy with final rehearsals.



Moses Nagaya, the head of the choir, said it is a joint choir comprising singers from Jinja, Iganga, Mayuge, Namutumba, Kamuli and Kaliro districts.



Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, is also the head of media and entertainment on the central organising committee for the royal wedding.



She said the cathedral is also having a lick of paint ahead of Saturday.



Tents have been erected at the leveled wedding ground outside the cathedral. The church service is scheduled to start at 10am, according to the Saturday programme.



Joyous mood



Outside on the streets, structures (ebiyitilirwa) made of reeds have been erected at junctions of roads that lead to Christ Cathedral Bugembe, the Busoga Kingdom headquarters and the Igenge Palace.





Various cultural dancing groups have been seen sounding drums and dancing amidst ululation from passersby.







According to the Issabalangira (Chief Prince) of Busoga and Menha of Bugweri Chiefdom, Samuel Zirabamuzale Nkuutu, the 12 venues in Busoga from where locals will follow the royal wedding ceremony are all set.



Nkuutu said a cow and food will be cooked and served to the people who will gather at the venues. Drinks will also be served.



On Thursday,, the permanent secretary of Busoga Kingdom, Godfrey Samanya Ssajjabi, distributed beverages to all the 11 vchiefdoms of Busoga.



Chiefs were seen loading the drinks onto their pick-up vehicles, before driving away to their respective chiefdoms.





Security



According to Jame Mubi, the Kiira region Police spokesperson, cameras have been installed at various parking venues for guests who will attend the wedding ceremony and reception.



He said they want to have a peaceful and secure function. For that reason, they have deployed security personnel from the UPDF, Military Police and policemen into suburbs in Jinja city to detect and report criminal activity.



Mubi said security personnel have also been deployed to guard the railway bridge, old bridge and new Nile Bridge in Jinja city.