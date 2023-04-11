We are not retiring any time soon, vow Chameleone & Bebe Cool

By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran music artistes Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone have vowed to continue dominating the local music industry.

“I am still around for many more years. I call upon all those artistes that are claiming to be bigger than me to go to studio and record music that is better than mine. I am ready for a new music battle with them,” Chameleone said at one of the Easter concerts.

He also said he is determined to retain his number one spot in the music industry by releasing more music starting this month.

“Let’s start a fresh music competition with Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine and other artistes and see who will be the winner because the young people the media is telling about big three were not mature by the time we started this competition many years ago,” Chameleone said.

In another television interview over the Easter weekend, Bebe Cool also said he is not about to retire from the music Industry and said that will he do everything to make sure that he remains relevant.

“Who told those young boys and girls to join an industry they can’t manage? For us we have been here for over 20 years because we have experience on how music is done as a business,” he said.

Bebe ended the interview by saying that he is back to competitive music again and will be releasing many audios and videos this year because he’s done with other businesses that have been taking most of his time.

Their response comes after the Ugandan media industry resurrected the issue of the Big three artistes (Bebe, Chameleone and Bobi Wine) and why they are not giving space for the new generation to take over from them. Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, in an earlier interview, said he would not do commercial music anymore due to restrictions imposed on him.