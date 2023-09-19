We are not against Evelyn Lagu body being brought to National Theatre, says publicist

By Kampala Sun Writer

Robert Musiitwa, the Uganda National Cultural Centre spokesperson, has denied rumours that they stopped actress/singer Evelyn Lagu’s body from being taken there.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun on September 19, he clarified that the theatre was booked during day and so they advised the people in charge of burial arrangements to bring the body on Tuesday night, September 19, for a vigil at the theatre.

Musiitwa said it’s not advisable to hold two events concurrently at the National Theatre premises as it would cause chaos.

Lagu, real name Evelyn Nakabiri, 41, passed away early Monday, September 18, due to kidney complications.

Musiitwa said they were positive that the organisers of the burial would respond.

However, when contacted, Sophie Gombya, one of those in charge of the burial arrangements, said they were not taking the body to National Theatre as they were told it’s already occupied. She said they will have a second night vigil at Lagu’s home in Bujuuko.

According to the latest information, Lagu is going to be laid to rest tomorrow (Wednesday, September 20) in Kalungu in Masaka district.