We are just interim leaders, says Bebe Cool on musicians’ federation

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bebe Cool, the head of finance at the newly-created Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), has shed light on the elected leadership of the body.

He revealed that the leadership is only interim, and an election, where every artiste can participate, will take place after building the necessary structures.

“We couldn’t have every artiste involved at the start, but we ensured that every sector and genre was at least represented. The elected leadership is just interim meant to set up structures. We shall organise general elections when the structures are put up,” said Bebe Cool.

This comes after several artistes recently criticised the federation for not involving them in the voting process. Musicians, including John Blaq, Aziz Azion, Big Eye, stated that they did not understand the federation’s agenda.

Currently, Eddy Kenzo is the president, with Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso and Juliana Kanyomozi as vice-presidents. Bebe Cool is in charge of finance, and Jose Chameleone serves as his deputy.

The UNMF aims to unite Ugandan musicians, improve their welfare, and advocate for their rights.