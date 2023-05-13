Saturday, May 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News We are just interim leaders, says Bebe Cool on musicians’ federation
Top News

We are just interim leaders, says Bebe Cool on musicians’ federation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bebe Cool, the head of finance at the newly-created Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), has shed light on the elected leadership of the body. 

He revealed that the leadership is only interim, and an election, where every artiste can participate, will take place after building the necessary structures.

“We couldn’t have every artiste involved at the start, but we ensured that every sector and genre was at least represented. The elected leadership is just interim meant to set up structures. We shall organise general elections when the structures are put up,” said Bebe Cool.

This comes after several artistes recently criticised the federation for not involving them in the voting process. Musicians, including John Blaq, Aziz Azion, Big Eye, stated that they did not understand the federation’s agenda.

Currently, Eddy Kenzo is the president, with Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso and Juliana Kanyomozi as vice-presidents. Bebe Cool is in charge of finance, and Jose Chameleone serves as his deputy.

The UNMF aims to unite Ugandan musicians, improve their welfare, and advocate for their rights.

You may also like

Sevo to address country on COVID-19 next week

P-Square recollect childhood aspirations ahead of album release

Kyanja: Village of humble beginnings and happy endings   

Dfcu’s Mudiwa wows clients at welcome cocktail party

New increased US visa fees take effect on May 30

John Blaq trashes musicians’ federation leadership

Special effects makeup artist blasts filmmakers for underpayment

Navio confirms venue for 2023 concert

You have never helped me, Producer Didi blasts Kenzo

Kenzo’s ‘Born In Africa’ bags nomination in Caribbean Music Awards

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.