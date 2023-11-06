WCB’s Mbosso banned from music production for three months

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzania’s national arts council, Baraza La Sanaa La Taifa (Basata) known for taking stern action against Tanzanian artistes, with Diamond being their greatest culprit the last few years has now banned singer Mbosso signed to Diamond’s record label, WCB Wasafi for three months from releasing music or involving himself in any music production related activities. Whozu, the owner of the song got a six month ban while Billnas who also featured got three months.

The song titled Ameyatimba according to Basata went against Tanzanian law. Whozu on the other hand, Basata said in their letter to the public has been warned twice and fined in the past.

The three are also expected to pay a fine of sh4.5 million (Tsh3 million) each. And they were asked to pull down the music video from all digital platforms.

Singer Spice Diana collaborated with Mbosso in 2021 on the song Yes that was released shortly after her visit to Tanzania. The music video hit one million views in 78 hours.

In 2022, Mbosso’s boss Diamond Platnumz’s song Mtasubiri was banned from all mainstream media over by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) over what it termed as disrespect to the church. The video, also featuring WCB Wasafi’s Zuchu showed them singing in church, leaving some members of the clergy salty at the display of disrespect.