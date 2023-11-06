Monday, November 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment WCB’s Mbosso banned from music production for three months
Entertainment

WCB’s Mbosso banned from music production for three months

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzania’s national arts council, Baraza La Sanaa La Taifa (Basata) known for taking stern action against Tanzanian artistes, with Diamond being their greatest culprit the last few years has now banned singer Mbosso signed to Diamond’s record label, WCB Wasafi for three months from releasing music or involving himself in any music production related activities. Whozu, the owner of the song got a six month ban while Billnas who also featured got three months.

The song titled Ameyatimba according to Basata went against Tanzanian law. Whozu on the other hand, Basata said in their letter to the public has been warned twice and fined in the past.

The three are also expected to pay a fine of sh4.5 million (Tsh3 million) each. And they were asked to pull down the music video from all digital platforms.

Singer Spice Diana collaborated with Mbosso in 2021 on the song Yes that was released shortly after her visit to Tanzania. The music video hit one million views in 78 hours.

In 2022, Mbosso’s boss Diamond Platnumz’s song Mtasubiri was banned from all mainstream media over by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) over what it termed as disrespect to the church. The video, also featuring WCB Wasafi’s Zuchu showed them singing in church, leaving some members of the clergy salty at the display of disrespect.  

You may also like

GNL endorses Fresh Kid performing his verse at Azion concert

Hon. Magoola lights up Fusion Eco Resort

Britain Got Talent finalist Chaponda tickles fans at Labonita  

Why comedian Salvador blanked ‘Africa Laughs’ show this year

UNCC launches 5th annual Arts and Culture Festival

Vamos 256 drops another banger titled ‘appreciate you’

Exiled playwright Seremba to grace Kampala theatre festival 2023

Bukedde FM rewards best upcoming artistes

Tusker Malt conversations halt season two premiere to honour bereaved Juliana Kanyomozi

Elijah Kitaka: Alien Skin is open minded, lyrical and comical

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!