Watoto Church founders Gary and Marilyn Skinner retire

By Carol Kasujja Adi

When everyone was fleeing Uganda due to the war and terror during Milton Obote’s second reign, a young man in his early 30s with his wife and three children came to Uganda with hope of establishing an English-speaking church in downtown Kampala.

This was Gary Skinner and his wife Marilyn, the founders of Watoto Church Ministries.

Watoto Church Ministries, is a vibrant cell-based community church. More than 27,000 people attend service at its 15 campuses in Uganda and in Juba, South Sudan.

Watoto cares for community by rescuing vulnerable children and providing them with holistic care in three children’s villages.

After 39 years of service, Watoto founders will commission Julius and Vernita Rwotlonyo to be the new Team Leaders of Watoto Church and Watoto Child Care Ministries.

The change in leadership will be celebrated in a special Watoto Leadership Transition Service Friday evening (February 3, 2023) at Watoto Church Downtown in Kampala.

“We celebrate this new season of what God is doing and ask you to extend to Julius and to Vernita, the same love and support you have always accorded to us,” said the Watoto Founders.

Announcing their retirement from full-time ministry, Gary and Marilyn Skinner noted that over the past ten years, with the blessing and endorsement of the Watoto Church leadership, they have, very intentionally, been preparing and mentoring their successors.

“It is with joy and delight that we announce that Julius and Vernita, who have served as Associate Team Leaders for Watoto for the last five years, will succeed us.” The couple said.

Who is Pastor Julius and Vernita?

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo is the Associate Team Leader at Watoto Church Ministries. He gives spiritual and leadership oversight of the strategic implementation of the church vision.

Pastor Rwotlonyo firmly believes that the local church is the hope of the world.

“As a church, we need be relevant to the needs of community. Over and above celebrating Jesus, we must pay attention to the things that break His heart. We must care for our community by getting involved in it,” Pastor Rwotlonyo observes.

He is happily married to Vernita Rwotlonyo and together they have four lovely children – Hayil, Hank, Hannela and Halyn.

Vernita serves alongside Pastor Julius and also oversees Watoto Neighbourhood – an initiative that empowers vulnerable women, restoring them to a life of dignity so they’re able to look after themselves and their children.

The program’s preventative arm – Keep a Girl in School – comes alongside local schools in Uganda and South Sudan to reduce the dropout rate, teaching girls their value in Christ, igniting their passion for education and empower them for the future.