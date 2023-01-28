Was Singer Tuff B kicked out from Roots Band?

By Kampala Sun writer

After a while pursuing solo careers, veteran singers Henry Tigan, Chagga and Tuff B formed the Roots Band.

With the band formed, they found a niche and moved places performing on nights at trendy hangouts in Kololo and Bugolobi.

Now we hear they are less by one member after Tuff B (Robert Sekidde), who doubles as a TV presenter was shown the exit.

The duo has been performing at different hangout spots in town, playing live music and making money in the process.

Later, they were joined by struggling artist, Tuff B who came with lucrative offers from different hangout spots.

However, as time went on, Chagga and Tigan realized that Tuff B was getting a lot of money from bar owners but pay them little, yet they are the face of the band.

In an interview with blogger Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku, Jenkins Mukasa said that Tuff B was being paid 1.5m every time Roots Band perform at undisclosed bar but the NBS TV presenter, gives Chagga and Tigan 200k each.

The artistes were tightlipped on the claim.