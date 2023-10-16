Was Diamond Platnumz hospitalisation a stunt?

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz got his fans worried after he revealed he got hospitalised on Saturday, October 14 in Arusha, Tanzania. He shared the news via Instagram, claiming he got a fever and asked for prayers from his fans.

However, just hours later on Sunday, he got discharged and went straight into an ambulance to the ongoing Wasafi Festival in Arusha and cut into a Zuchu performance still in the same outfit he was donning at the hospital. The other thing is, Zuchu was performing dressed as a nurse. This left fans online wondering if the multi award-winning singer was indeed sick or sought to create buzz around himself and the annual festival.

Zuchu completed her outfit with a stethoscope hanging around her neck as she and Diamond hugged passionately onstage.

Diamond is not new to stunts and his last was in September when he stretched the boundaries of creativity and took to stage in a casket at an earlier leg of the Wasafi Festival in Ruangwa, Lindi, Tanzania. It earned him criticism from across the border in Kenya; rapper Khaligraph Jones accused him of copying his 2017 performance that saw him emerge from a casket at Uhuru Gardens, Kenya.

There has been tension surrounding Zuchu’s and Diamond’s relationship the past two weeks following the arrival of Diamond’s Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna in Tanzania with son Naseeb Jr.

Zuchu was forced to explain to her fans that he is not her husband and, therefore, is free to do whatever he wants to do.