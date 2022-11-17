Warner Bros executive tips Ugandans on film business

By Hussein Kiganda



Nikita S. Adams, an executive from Warner Bros, an American film and entertainment studio, is in the country to share her knowledge on how to develop the Ugandan film industry.

On November 15, in a session with filmmakers at the Ugandan Communications Commission (UCC) house in Bugolobi, Kampala, Adams told filmmakers that African stories are very unique and the way they are told is key.

“One of the uniqueness of the African culture is how they tell their stories; the stories are unique, but the method of storytelling is also very important,” she said.

Adams assured Ugandans that the wealth is in Africa and, therefore, they should focus on African talent and culture. To her, there is not much wealth in the United States as in Africa.

“There is no saviour in the States, the power and the wealth is here, the wealth in terms of culture and talent is here,” Adams emphasised.

Nikita S. Adams (right), an executive from Warner Bros

For this, the film producer intends to pave way for more visits for African Americans in Uganda and Africa.

“My passion is to bridge the gap between African Americans and the Africans; I want to normalise Africa for African Americans and I want to normalise coming here and doing business,” she said.

Adam is here for three days and wants to have an understanding of the stories and the method of storytelling in Uganda. She promised to engage more filmmakers in the country on how to do business in film at a global level.

According to Meddy Kaggwa, the acting director of industry affairs and content development at UCC, the commission intends to attract more internationally-acknowledged film producers, actors, and agents to come and interact with the creative and cultural sector in Uganda.

Who is Adams?

Adams is a television and film production business administration graduate from Howard University.

She has worked as a productions executive for BET Networks and BET International.

Adams is currently the head of Television Development at Folding Chair Productions, a production with an overall deal with Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California.