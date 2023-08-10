War on pork rages on in Uganda

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Muslim religious leaders have demanded that the role of slaughtering animals is reserved for them by law.

According to the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, enacting a law restricting the slaughtering of animals to Muslims will curb incidences where unscrupulous people mix haram (forbidden) meat like pork with halal (permissible) products like beef and mutton.

In Surah 5:5 of the Koran, it is stated that permissible (halal) foods are allowed, including the meat of slaughtered animals, dairy, fats, vegetables, and fruits.

Additionally, the food of the “People of the Scripture” (referring to Jews and Christians) is considered lawful, and this extends to their slaughtering practices.

Some Christians interpret this verse to mean that they can also slaughter animals for Muslims to consume. They emphasise that their faith prohibits consuming food dedicated to other gods, and view animal slaughter as a legitimate business activity.

Christians have argued that shutting down their slaughterhouses infringes upon their constitutional rights, saying this would force them out of business.

The allegation by the Mufti of Uganda that pork might be mixed with other meats lacks supporting evidence. Christian slaughterhouses make their stance clear with religious symbols like the cross, indicating that their facilities are not intended for Muslim practices.

According to the Koran, Muslims can consume pork under severe hunger or necessity. Christians contend that if pork can save lives in desperate situations, it shouldn’t be considered bad food.

Christians assert that the Koran (Surah 16:116) does not outline a specific punishment for consuming pork. This perspective further underscores their point.

The debate over exclusive animal slaughter rights involves religious interpretations, business concerns, and the use of religious symbols to differentiate practices. Christians stress the absence of severe penalties for pork consumption in the Quran as they navigate this complex matter.

It should be noted that Muslim Members of Parliament introduced Islamic banking in Uganda, basing it on Riba to mean non-payment of interest.

According to the Oxford English dictionary, Riba means the action or practice of lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest. According to the Koran surah 2:275, those who eat Riba will not stand on the day of resurrection except like the standing of a person beaten by Satan leading him to insanity.

However in a common man’s understanding, Riba is like lending a goat and asking for a cow in return.

In non-Muslims’ opinion, the Islamic banking was introduced on wrong information, since in Surah 2:245 and Surah 64:17, if you loan Allah a goodly loan, he will multiply it for you many times and forgive you. So in their view, Allah didn’t condemn interest since Allah continues to multiply the loans given to him as interest is also a multiplication. With all this, this is why non-Muslims are back demanding exclusive rights to slaughter animals.