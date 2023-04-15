Saturday, April 15, 2023
Walukagga urges Pallaso to behave following Kabaka nod

By Hussein Kiganda

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, celebrated his 68th birthday in grand fashion at his palace in Mengo on April 13. Some of Uganda’s top musicians graced the event, but it was Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso who caught the Kabaka’s attention.

Pallaso’s selection to perform at the Kabaka’s celebration is considered a big achievement, as only a few musicians are handpicked to perform for the royal family.

He, however, isn’t the first to get the Kabaka’s nod. At his 64th birthday celebrations held at Ndejje Secondary School, legendary band music artiste Mesach Semakula was recognised for his great works in promoting culture in Buganda Kingdom through his music.

Mesach was honoured with the honorific ‘Sir’. His recognition came close after that of Kadongo Kamu singer and mayor of Kyengera town Mathias Walukagga, who was also given the same title by the Kabaka in 2013.

Walukagga, who was also present at the Kabaka’s 68th birthday celebrations, expressed delight that Pallaso had been given the honour to perform for the Kabaka, but urged him to conduct himself appropriately as an ambassador of Buganda and the Kabaka.

In an interview, Walukagga stated that Pallaso’s behaviour in public should reflect the high esteem in which he holds the Kabaka and the kingdom.

“He has to be on his best behaviour all the time. His fights and other negative behaviour should stop,” he said.

Performing for the Kabaka is a significant milestone for any artiste, as the Kabaka is held in the highest esteem in Buganda Kingdom.

The Kabaka rarely appears in public, and when he does, it is only for special functions or events.

The musicians who are invited to perform for the Kabaka are carefully selected, and Pallaso’s inclusion in this year’s celebration was a testament to the Kabaka’s impressive music taste, giving him an upper hand following his (Pallaso’s) beef with David Lutalo.

His opportunity to perform for the Kabaka is expected to further elevate his music career, but the message from Walukagga serves as a timely reminder that with great privilege comes great responsibility.

