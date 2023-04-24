Wakiso pastor is father of 14 kids — Police

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Fourteen of the 17 children (suspected to be victims of human trafficking) who were found in Nkoowe village, Kaliti parish, Mende sub-county in Wakiso district as they were being transported to Mbarara district, are biological children of former pastor Amos Betungura, Police have said.

After claiming paternity of the children, whose ages vary from one to 16, Kampala metropolitan Police north and Wakiso division last week acquired DNA samples from Betungura.

Today (April 24, 2023), at the joint security briefing held at the police headquarters in Naguru, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, revealed that the DNA samples taken from 16 minors had been discovered to match Betungura.

“The other three children who are still ill will have their DNA tested so that we can determine whether they also belong to him. However, we will also seek advice on the case from the Directorate of Public Prosecution,” he said during the weekly joint security briefing at Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

The arrest

Betungura was arrested after Police intercepted the children.

By the time of their recovery, the children were in bad shape and some reportedly bore scars that might have been a result of being tortured.

“The tests will be run alongside the samples obtained from the children to determine whether they match or not,” Enanga said a week ago today, adding that the children are currently being taken care of by the probation office and the Police Child Protection Unit in Wakiso.

He said they have so far arrested six people on charges of child trafficking.

These are Betungura, Karolina Nayebare, Dinah Ashaba, Betty Komuhangi, Loy (second name withheld) and Junic Tusasire.

“On interrogation, Betungura said due to the financial problems he has been facing and the additional challenges he is having since his church was closed during the first COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to place his children under the care of relatives after failing to provide for them in terms of feeding, medication and education,” Enanga said.

He added that during interrogation, Betungura was able to provide the identities of five females as some of the mothers of the 17 children.

Enanga at the time said if the Police established that Betungura gave misleading information to them, he would be charged with giving false information and trying to obstruct justice.

“And if it is established that he is the biological father, we shall charge him with failure to provide basic needs to the children and their mothers,” he said.