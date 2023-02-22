Wakaliwood star represents Uganda in France

By Hussein Kiganda

Actress and singer at Wakaliwood, Racheal M, known for her song “prove party” jetted to France for the ongoing French Music Sessions in Paris as a representative from Uganda.

The sessions commonly known as residences, whose aim is to promote young talent all over the world started as music class lessons and practices, some of which were held in Uganda in January 2023.

Rachael K and a friend enroute to France. Photo. Hussein Kiganda

Rachael M attended the class lessons and practices in Uganda and for her extraordinary performance, she was chosen to represent Uganda in France. She is tipped to also attend the final event in June this year.

She will be performing in theatres in different cities in France, and her group(Wakastars), back in Uganda, will be performing online.

Her father, Isaac Nabwana, the boss at Wakaliwood is happy that his daughter is taking Uganda places but is worried that this could affect her performance in school since she is a senior four student.

“It’s a pleasure that she is representing Uganda but the only problem is that she is in senior four and we are trying to look into it,” Nabwana said.

Wakaliwood, which is known for producing Uganda’s first action-packed movie “Who Killed Captain Alex” is now working on a musical film dubbed “Operation Talanta”.