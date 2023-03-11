Saturday, March 11, 2023
Wajackhoya ready to apologize to Diamond’s father on singer’s behalf

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto
Kenya’s former Presidential candidate George Wajackhoya hasoffered apologize to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s father, Abdul Juma on the singer’s behalf.
He offered to have a sit down with both and reconcile them as a mediator, and even offered to pay for a flight for Diamond to fly to Kenya or New York, wherever he is comfortable so he can help fix their issues when there is still time.

Wajackhoya made the offer while in Tanzania days ago to meet up with one of his friends who returned to the country from exile. 

Diamond Platnumz and his dad Abdul Juma are not on talking terms. File Photo

The Zuwena singer cut off Juma after it was revealed by his mother in 2021 that he is not the biological father. He had earlier expressed doubt about Diamond’s paternity citing trust issues he had from way back in regards to Mama Dangote’s lifestyle.
He even threatened to sue the singer for using his name. Note that Diamond’s real name is Nassib Abdul Juma
Juma has since asked for medical assistance from the mother and the star son but no response.

Wajackhoya is a Kenyan lawyer who was one of the presidential candidates in Kenya’s 2022 election that was won by William Ruto.

