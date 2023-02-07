Vumbula Festival returns to Jinja with star-studded lineup

By Reagan Ssempijja

As it marks its third anniversary, the Vumbula Festival will, between March 10 and 12, take travel and art enthusiasts back to Jinja, at Nile Nest Resort, for what has been envisioned as the most fun-filled edition.

In an exhilarating twist of events, Demo Riley, the organiser of the festival, says, this time there will be three stages at the venue; the Nile Special stage (main stage), the amapiano stage and Reggae stage.

“Over time, we have realised that these two genres of music are what most of the Vumbula revellers look out for, so we want to give that experience in full blast. However, other genres of music will entertain many at the main stage” Riley said

He added that, unlike many festivals that have been organised before, this year’s Vumbula will have a Virtual reality stage, where fervent gamers and fans of VR will be a given a memorable chance to enjoy themselves.

Travel addicts at a previous Vumbula Uganda excursion. Photo by Reagan Ssempijja

As the wave of female DJs keeps whirling round and about, this year’s festival is set to shine a light on some up and coming female DJs including Alisha, Lynda Ddane and Etania, something that is already exciting female revellers, with girl power fists in the air. These will be complimented by DJs Roja and Mercy.

“Additionally, this year we have a star-studded line-up which will include Jose Chameleon, Sheebah, Abeeka Band and Maddox Ssematimba for reggae lovers.” Riley added

Travel addicts under Vumbula Uganda make merry during one of their trips. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

The performances will be spread across the two days, with poets entertaining a section of spoken word lovers, mixes from the DJs, as the bigger acts get pumped up for Day two.

To address the issue of accommodation, which is always a biting challenge at sleepover festivals, Riley says, there will be special sleeping cabins set up by Nile Special, and those who will dig deeper into their pockets for this package will get a carton of Nile Special as well.