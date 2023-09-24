Sunday, September 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Voltage music bounces back with 6-track EP
Entertainment

Voltage music bounces back with 6-track EP

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Kent and Flosso of Voltage Music Group have bounced back with a 6-track EP named Voltage Evolution which they released at Nexus Lounge,Najjeera on 23rd,September,2023

The names of the songs are Temptation, Injection, Magic Stick, Beer, Best friend and Bilungi

They said the EP offers a comprehensive showcase of authentic African artistry which was produced by different Ugandan music producers that included Ande Music who produced Bilungi.

MIkie Wine and Levixone at the listening party. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

Rinex produced best friend and temptation,Beer was produced by Chemical beats,Magic Stick was produced by Davie

All the tracks were mastered by producer Herbert Skills.

At the party,they performed all the songs on the EP and asked their fans to look for it on major streaming platforms

“This is a digital release. Please find all the tracks on the different music streaming platforms. This event marks our return to the music industry after a long absence,” they said

Some of the artistes that performed at the event included Fille Mutoni,Mikie Wine,Vyper Ranking and Levixone.

You may also like

South Africans snub Burna Boy, cancels concert

Cindy killed it fashion wise at battle, says Abryanz

Evelyn Lagu’s concert to go on despite demise- Mesach Semakula

Music Association leaders meet Attorney General over copyright law

Five years later, Keko is back home

Rwandan poet Eric 1Key to headline eighth Kafunda Session

DJs Nimrod, Zato trade barbs at Sheebah/Cindy musical battle

Recho Ray, Viper Ranking turn Kisubi varsity students wild during Urban TV...

Guests relish childhood memories at Kwepena festival

Sheebah Karungi thanks Nina Roz for the support

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.