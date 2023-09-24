Voltage music bounces back with 6-track EP

By Alfred Byenkya

Kent and Flosso of Voltage Music Group have bounced back with a 6-track EP named Voltage Evolution which they released at Nexus Lounge,Najjeera on 23rd,September,2023

The names of the songs are Temptation, Injection, Magic Stick, Beer, Best friend and Bilungi

They said the EP offers a comprehensive showcase of authentic African artistry which was produced by different Ugandan music producers that included Ande Music who produced Bilungi.

MIkie Wine and Levixone at the listening party. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

Rinex produced best friend and temptation,Beer was produced by Chemical beats,Magic Stick was produced by Davie

All the tracks were mastered by producer Herbert Skills.

At the party,they performed all the songs on the EP and asked their fans to look for it on major streaming platforms

“This is a digital release. Please find all the tracks on the different music streaming platforms. This event marks our return to the music industry after a long absence,” they said

Some of the artistes that performed at the event included Fille Mutoni,Mikie Wine,Vyper Ranking and Levixone.