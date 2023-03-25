Voice Africa singing competitions to premiere at Nexus Lounge on Sunday

By Kampala Sun Writer

The 100 finalists out of the 5000 that started the Voice Africa singing competitions will be unveiled tomorrow. The unveiling will happen in Nigeria but will air live on NTV at 8pm and the exciting bit of it is that the event will see 7 Ugandans being unveiled as part of the 100 finalists.

The unveiling event will be held at Nexus Lounge located in Najjera where giant screens will be erected at the bar to give the patrons proper viewing of the show that will be aired in real time.

The manager of Nexus Lounge Mr Swalik Mutebi said that there will be more entertainment than just unveiling the 100 finalists. The event will have a performance from Winnie Nwagi and DJ Slick Stuart who will play the music all night along with Dedaan who will host the entire event.

The winner of the Voice Africa will take home USD100,000 approximately Uganda shillings 370,000,000. The Airtel Communications manager Mr David Birungi said that Ugandans should come through at Nexus to virtually cheer the Ugandans and see that the cash prize comes home.