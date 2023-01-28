Vixen Rita Dancehall detained for defamation

By Mariam Nakalema

What started as a social media squabble following Spice Diana’s concert has escalated. One of the bickering parties identified as Rirah Dancehall, a vixen and backup singer has been arrested and detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala for alleged defamation.

Spice Diana through Katuntu and Co. Advocates demanded that Ritah Dancehall pays Sh100 million in “financial compensation” following social media posts she (Dancehall) made against her.

In an intention to sue letter, the advocates said that the posts were “defamatory, offensive and abusive.”

According to the letter, the posts “harassed, scandalized and spoiled the reputation” of their “client with malice and callousness.”

“The content amounts to libel which is an offense created under Section 179, 180 (1) and 181 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120 on top of being actionable in our civil courts,” reads the letter.

The letter says that if she doesn’t pay that money, it will increase the fine by “hundreds of millions” and inspire “costly litigation.”

Dancehall made it clear that she is ready to serve in prison because she doesn’t have the money. “I don’t have money… nothing… So, Roger if you want to take me to prison, I will serve, but at least the world knows the truth,” Dancehall said recently on TV.

During the interview, she said that after the concert she posted on her WhatsApp Status criticizing Diana’s show held at Lugogo Cricket Oval and someone shared the information with Source Management, the record label that manages Diana.

Their squabbles became public after Dancehall took to TikTok to reveal that Lubega had threatened to kill her.

She had earlier opened up her own file for threatening violence against the person that has caused her arrest but no action was taken.

Ritah reported manager Roger and singer Spice Diana for threatening violence. According to her lawyer Precious Nahabwe of Elgon Advocates, they opened a case at Katwe Police and have her a reference however, neither Spice Diana nor Roger Lubega was summoned.