Vivian Boonabana crowned Miss Uganda West 2023

By Steven Odeke

Kabarole’s Vivian Boonabana, 22, was recently crowned Miss Uganda West in Fort Portal during the ongoing regional Miss Uganda auditions.

The search has been going since January 12 looking for regional queens who automatically qualify to participate in national finals scheduled for March 17, Serena Kampala Hotel.

At the event held at Mountains Of The Moon Hotel, the pageant attracted total of 21 girls but only 12 sailed to the final of which Boonabona emerged winner.

The top three contestants pose with the pageant organizers after the show. Photo By Steven Odeke

She was followed by Isingiro District’s Kengazi Afrah, 23, and Kabarole’s Noritah Tusiime, 19. Boonabona, a student of Social Work and social administration at Makerere University, Kabarole Dosttict, and whose hobbies include learning new languages , traveling and doing charity works, convinced the day’s judges with her mental strength and character on the runway.

The judges were looking out for a girl with character and personality that befits their theme for this year’s edition “Beauty Beyond Looks” and one of the tasks was the question-and-answer where the judges rattled them with not-so-easy questions about, basically everything life.

The pageant top three pose for the cameras. Photo by Steven Odeke

She replaces Carol Rukundo as Miss Uganda West.

The three finalists now join queens from the regions of West Nile and North. Next stop is in Masaka.