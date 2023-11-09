Vision Outdoor powers UB40 concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

As the clock runs towards the Ali Campbell- UB0 concert slated for December 21, 2023, everything is falling in place. Vision Group, through its Vision Outdoor platform, on Thursday (today) its sponsorship for the highly billed show.

“I am thrilled to announce that Vision Outdoor, our strategically placed digital billboards introducing a new era in outdoor media, will serve as the main sponsor for this event,” announced Lorraine Tukahirwa, the Head of Marketing and Communication at Vision Group.

Vision Outdoor currently has eight sites, where businesses can interact with clients. They are: Church House, Kisaasi, Bakuli, Seeta, Nkumba, Demanico, Mbarara and Jinja City along Main Street.

“It is an honor to announce our sponsorship of the UB40 concert, a spectacular event that forms a part of Next Media’s 15-year anniversary celebration. Vision Group, Uganda’s leading multimedia company with presence in print, radio, television and digital platforms,” Tukahirwa added.

The sponsorship is a collaboration between Vision Group and Next Media, which will be celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. “We firmly believe that by working together and supporting one another, we can not only elevate our own organizations but also create a media landscape that is more vibrant, innovative, and exciting for our audiences,” said Tukahirwa.

Through our sponsorship, we will provide our expertise in media marketing and promotion to ensure that the UB40 concert becomes a resounding success, resonating with the hearts of the Ugandan public and beyond.

UB40, with crowd favourites like Red Red Wine, Cherry Oh Baby and Falling in Love, last performed in Uganda in 2008.