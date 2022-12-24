Saturday, December 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Vision Group’s lifestyle and entertainment team wind year in style
Latest News

Vision Group’s lifestyle and entertainment team wind year in style

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Andrew Kwagala

The end of the year is approaching fast. It is a great time to celebrate with friends, co-workers and loved ones and reminisce over the past year. For Vision Group’s Lifestyle and Entertainment hub, Friday was a day to reminisce and also be part of the news.

They held an end-of-year party at Samaki Hub in Luzira and to say it was fun would be an understatement. With so much talent on the team, there was no need to outsource for entertainment. They did it among themselves.

Carol Marcah , Ssuna Ben and Ranell Nsereko at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

After burying their heads in delicious fish, there was a competition of sorts with the likes of DJ Shiru, DJ Crim, DJ Ssuna Ben, DJ Man X Pat, took to the decks to entertain. With Ticha Ticha Kawuuki and Caroline Marcah as hype persons, the party turned out an indulgent affair and drew in other patrons. It was however DJ Ssuna Ben’s binyanya nyanya that that carried the evening as patrons partied well past midnight.

Vision Group staffers and a friend pose for a photo at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala
DJ Ssuna Ben, Lynette Xen and Senior Producer Erasmus Wandera during the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala
A Vision staffer digs his hands into fish at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala
Vision staffers, Stephen Odeke, Joseph Banyu and a friend doing justice to beer at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala
Caroline Marcah enjoys her meal at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

You may also like

Tweets posted 10 years ago cost journalist CNN job

Former Public Service head Mitala is dead

Karole Kasita in surprise baby shower

Musician Barbi Jay releases love song dubbed mango tree

The Deejays who had a good year, 2022

Ugandan comedians should go back to school, Kalela

Police, Musician’s Association issue guidelines for artists, events managers

Rotary club of Munyonyo ends year in style

Dubai hosts world’s longest running festival

Archbishop Kaziimba prays for peace as KCCA winds 2022 in style

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.