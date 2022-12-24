Vision Group’s lifestyle and entertainment team wind year in style

By Andrew Kwagala

The end of the year is approaching fast. It is a great time to celebrate with friends, co-workers and loved ones and reminisce over the past year. For Vision Group’s Lifestyle and Entertainment hub, Friday was a day to reminisce and also be part of the news.

They held an end-of-year party at Samaki Hub in Luzira and to say it was fun would be an understatement. With so much talent on the team, there was no need to outsource for entertainment. They did it among themselves.

Carol Marcah , Ssuna Ben and Ranell Nsereko at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

After burying their heads in delicious fish, there was a competition of sorts with the likes of DJ Shiru, DJ Crim, DJ Ssuna Ben, DJ Man X Pat, took to the decks to entertain. With Ticha Ticha Kawuuki and Caroline Marcah as hype persons, the party turned out an indulgent affair and drew in other patrons. It was however DJ Ssuna Ben’s binyanya nyanya that that carried the evening as patrons partied well past midnight.

Vision Group staffers and a friend pose for a photo at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

DJ Ssuna Ben, Lynette Xen and Senior Producer Erasmus Wandera during the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

A Vision staffer digs his hands into fish at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

Vision staffers, Stephen Odeke, Joseph Banyu and a friend doing justice to beer at the party. Photo by Andrew Kwagala