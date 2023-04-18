Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Vision Group to support film industry

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ivan Kabuye

Vision Group has pledged to support the Ugandan film industry by providing them with platforms to air plays.

 “Vision Group still maintains dominance in the market, and in terms of audience, we have 60% of the media market,” chief executive officer Don Wanyama said during a meeting with Juliana Mweheire, Meddy Kaggwa, and Ruth Kibuuka of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) at the Vision Group headquarters in Industrial Area, Kampala on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rogers Aguzu, the Vision Group head of marketing, said they have confirmed Vision Group’s partnership with the UCC and film festival.

“We have offered to support the film industry by providing them with coverage on our platforms around Uganda such as Wan Luo, TV East, TV West, Bukedde TV, and Urban TV,” he said.

Reacting to Wanyama’s remarks, Mweheire, the director of industrial affairs and content development, said their coming to Vision Group was to ask for support in the drive up to the Uganda Film Festival, which is due to take place on June 2.

“Vision Group is very important because of its multiple platforms and this will help us to spread our message in all languages countrywide as we call upon Ugandans to participate in this year’s film competition,” she said.

