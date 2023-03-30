Vision Group to sell Kabaka Birthday Run kits

By Mathias Mazinga

Vision Group has offered to help Buganda Kingdom sell the kits for the Kabaka Birthday Run (2023), which will take place on April 16, 2023.

This year’s run will be held under the theme: The Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Moses Kakande, who represented Majestic Brands, handed over the kits to Vision Group’s events supervisor, Kennedy Mwota, at Bulange Mengo, in Rubaga Division on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Vision Group employees Arthur Mayoga (left) and Joel Musoke (right) loading the Kabaka Birthday Run kits onto the company’s Lorry after the handover function at Bulange Mengo on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Photo by Mathias Mazinga

Mwota thanked Buganda Kingdom for choosing to work with Vision Group in what he called “the big fight against HIV/AIDS.”

He asked all Ugandans of good will to come to the Vision Group head office in Industrial Area, Kampala to buy the kits.

A kit (comprising a running vest, a plastic bottle and a bag) is priced at sh20,000.

The run will be flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.