Vision Group ‘Magical Christmas’ winners enjoy trip to Bunyonyi

By Titus Kakembo

The winners of the Magical Christmas competition who filled coupons in New Vision and Bukedde newspapers were treated to a holiday on the shores of Lake Mburo in Kabale.

The four winners were accompanied by their spouse, a friend or a relative. The eight-hour journey from Kampala had some of the winners see Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale for the very first time.

Booked in the plush Overland Safari Guesthouse on the shores of Lake Bunyonyi, the operations manager, Daniel Mwinzi, urged them to enjoy the scenery, culture, history and food.

Asked about the journey on December 29, 2022, one of the winners, Rose Damulila, said the winding roads, greenery in the valley and the panoramic views of the sky-hugging hills made her day.

“Seeing where the van was coming from was amazing,” she said. “This is an eye-opener for me. There is so much out there to see in Uganda.”

Her companion, Catherine Mbabazi, said the trip was her stress management mechanism.

“The air is fresh here. I have learnt to appreciate nature’s sounds, smell it and see it,” she said. There is no radio or television in the rooms. Ziplining on one of the world’s deepest lakes was a thrill.”

According to Mbabazi, the trip was a memorable break from the routine office schedule.

Adventurous Rose and Catherine climb a tree before ziplining over one of the deepest water bodies, Lake Bunyonyi. Photo by Titus Kakembo

Ziplining across the one of the deepest lakes in Africa cost Damulila and Mbabazi sh60,000 each.

“It is one way of getting out of life’s monotony in Kampala and having a challenge,” said Damulila. “Breathtaking I found it. Scaling the tree and then knowing I am on top of the third deepest lake takes guts of iron.”

Mbabazi wanted to change her mind after signing the papers and paying the cash. After seeing Damulila do it, she got the confidence.

“It is worlds away from the monotony of conventional entertainment,” noted Mbabazi.

Newlyweds Nelson Kategaya and Sharon Namaganda equated the trip to a pseudo honeymoon since they just had a nikkah (wedding).

“It gave me an opportunity to show my wife the beauty and lifestyle of where I come from,” said Kategaya. “I told Namaganda that the mud-and-wattle house reminds me of my grandfather, as well as the rural smell of soil when the first rains fall and herding cows.”

Nelson Kategaya and his wife Namaganda at Overland Safari Lodge, where they honeymooned for two days. Photo by Titus Kakembo

On another island, the winners dug in their wallets for sh20,000 each. Kategaya and Musisi said having missed out on swings in their childhood, it was not too late to make merry on their maiden tourism trip to Kabale. They climbed ladders, tried to ride a bicycle on a rope and lots more.

Stephen Musana and wife Jackie had always wanted to visit Kabale, where a relative, Parity Twinomujuni, resides.

“By coincidence, when I submitted four coupons, I emerged a winner. And here we are as if we have just met,” they said.

Comedian Daniel Musisi made the journey lively when he called his mother to tell her that he was destined for a place close to Rwanda.

“Mwana wange, wekuume ababbi be nsigo (watch for body organ merchants),” cautioned the worried old woman in Masaka. “Nkubira nga toneebaka ne kumakya enkya ng’ozuukuse (Call me before bed and in the morning when you wake up).”

“Mum, I do not know where I am going, but I have seen many hills and we are going where there are so many birds in the lake,” said Musisi.

The old woman’s consolation was that Musisi had gone along with his brother, Erisa Katumba, to watch each other’s backs.

“I feel my life is never going to be the same again,” said Musisi as he went for the third portion at the BBQ serving point, “I hate eating chicken using knives and forks. I cannot reach all the corners of the bones.”

Musisi had his soup and bread last.

His girlfriend called and wondered whether he would carry her some pieces of chicken, bread and other delicacies. This was after taking photo of a plate with three pieces of chicken and four of meat.

Day II

A boat ride on Lake Bunyonyi was the climax of the safari. The guide, Brian, had the group see the Eco Lodge Island with antelopes, donkeys and zebras.

They raised eyebrows with surprise as they circled Akampena Island where girls who conceived out of wedlock used to be abandoned.

“The family name was a big issue with our ancestors,” said Brian Niwabine. “If a girl got pregnant out of wedlock, it was abominable. They were taken to that island where they starved to death.”

Or else men without the capacity to pay bride price would rescue them and take up the responsibility of raising the unborn child.

Antelopes on Eco Island seen during the boat cruise. Photo by Titus Kakembo

Enturire Pub

A mug of sorghum brew, locally called enturire, at Enturire Pub cost between sh5,000 and sh7,000. After one mug, the group started singing themselves hoarse.

“A man or woman looks prettier and sounds more musical as they talk after taking a mug of the brew,” cautioned the attendant, Prudence Aine. “Before you know it, your heart is stolen. That is how I got this baby.”