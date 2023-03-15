Vision Group journalist granted bail after five days in prison

By Charles Etukuri

Vision Group journalist Andrew Arinaitwe was on Tuesday, March 14, released on a cash bail of sh1m by the Grade One Magistrate Court in Nsangi after spending five days at the Nkozi Government Prison on a charge of criminal trespass.

Arinaitwe was released after the presiding magistrate, George Wakyekere, ruled that his sureties Lydia Namubiru, Francis Kirembeka Xavier and Monica Patricia Nakaziba were substantial enough and could stand for him.

Present in court during the bail ruling were Arinaitwe’s lawyers Eron Kizza, Mwajuma Namutebi from Kizza, Mugisha Advocates, Kenneth Ntende from Vision Group and Andrew Mumpenje from the Uganda Human Rights Network for Journalists (UHRNJ).

State attorney George Kunihira had on Thursday opposed Arinaitwe’s bail application on grounds that the LC1 letters presented did not match the details on the national identity cards.

On Thursday, Mumpenje put up a spirited defence before Magistrate Pamela Bomukama for their client’s bail application.

Mumpenje informed the magistrate that these were not sufficient grounds to block the bail application.

“I personally applied for my identity card when I was a student at Makerere University, but now I stay in Wakiso,” Mumpenje told the magistrate.

Andrew Arinaitwe (back, centre) with his legal team and sureties shortly after he was released. Courtesy photo

Bomukama remanded Arinaitwe to Nkozi Prison until Tuesday when she will rule on the issue raised by Kunihira.

Arinaitwe was remanded on Thursday after he was arrested at King’s College Budo pursuing a story on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The prosecution led Kunihira, alleged that on Sunday, Arinaitwe illegally trespassed into King’s College Budo with the intention of committing theft at the school.

Criminal trespass is contrary to section 302 of the Penal Code Act. It states: “Any person who (a) enters into or upon property in the possession of another with intent to commit an offence or to intimidate, insult or annoy any person; or (b) having lawfully entered into or upon such property remains there with intent thereby to intimidate, insult or annoy any person or with intent to commit any offence, commits the misdemeanour termed criminal trespass and is liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Police arrested Arinaitwe on Sunday inside King’s College Budo where he was pursuing a story for an international media house about allegations of homosexuality at the school.

Arinaitwe was detained at Budo Police Station, where he spent a night. He was released on Monday on police bond and required to report on Thursday. The Police confiscated his gadgets, including a laptop and phone.

However, when he reported, the police bond was cancelled and instead he was taken to court, charged and remanded.

On Tuesday, Arinaitwe said he was thrilled that he had been finally released after the dreadful prison ordeal. He thanked all those who had been there for him.