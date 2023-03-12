Vipers SC confirm coach Isabirye to replace ousted Bianchi

By Kampala Sun writer

Uganda’s CAF Champions League representatives Vipers SC have signed experienced tactician Alex Isabirye from Premier League side BUL FC.

He comes in as a replacement for the recently sacked Beto Bianchi Pellister, who parted ways with the club after being at the helm for 58 days.

After his unveiling, Isabirye said: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Vipers Sports Club, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to be here and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Isabirye will work alongside other coaches Richard Wasswa, Ibrahim Mugisha and Kato Ibrahim.

He is a previous league winner with URA FC, but also scooped the Uganda Cup with Victoria University and BUL.

He also managed other sides including Kyetume FC, Soana FC, Busoga United and Somali outfit Horseed FC.

Isabirye will be tasked to salvage some positives from the CAF Champions League where the Venoms lie fourth in Group C with a point.

The versed tactician will also try to defend the Uganda Premier League where we sit fourth with 28 points, seven adrift of leaders KCCA FC who have played a game more.