Vipers sack Beto Bianchi in under two months

By Alex Balimwikungu

Vipers have sacked head coach Beto Bianchi less than two months since appointment, it’s official.

Unveiled on January 10th this year, Bianchi is shown the exit door in the wake of defeat against Simba SC on Tuesday.

“Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect,” the Club has announced.

“The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

After seven games, he leaves the Club not only without registering a win but also no goal scored during his reign

The Spaniard who was born in Brazil, has joined on a two-year deal when he replaced Roberto Oliveira who recently joined Tanzanian side Simba SC.

Beto’s CV included being head coach of Angola in 2017 and clubs including Zamora (Spain), Pro Duta (Indonesia), Shabab (Jordan), Montegnée (Belgium), Petro Luanda (Angola), Kazma (Kuwait).

Turbulent Times At Kitende

Bianchi came at a critical time when the club wanted a quick turnaround of results after the untimely departure of Roberto Oliveira.

But it proved to be a tough time for the gaffer who couldn’t speak English.

He came with an interpreter Roberto Martinez who has been working as his assistant, while Richard Wasswa was also added to the coaching staff.

He found a team with generally new players, including the addition of Martin Kizza and Karim Nduggwa, and consequently the side has struggled for chemistry.

Yunus Sentamu’s struggle for form spread throughout the team while none of the Congolese has consistently shown his worthy.

The beating on the Continent cannot be a weighing scale for his ability given its Club’s first season on the Continent.

Any coach, especially one who is appointed midway through the season, should be given more time to pass out his philosophy and there will be some who feel that sacking Bianchi was a panic button.

With a long lineup of foreign-based coaches tested and failed, it remains to be seen whether Club President Lawrenc Mulindwa will change his mind and look for local coaches especially with Mike Mutebi still jobless.

And with games coming in thick and fast, an appointment should be expected in the next few days.

They visit Wakiso Giants on Tuesday, March 14 in Uganda Cup, a team that picked a goalless draw at Kitende last month in the league.