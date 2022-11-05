Vinka releases new single ‘Onina’

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Vinka has released a new song, Onina.

In the song, she explores love, intimacy and loyalty for her man.

“I don’t wanna share you with nobody, the way am feeling for you gat no remedy, onina oninanana, Oli ka fitting ontuka, Onina oninanana Oli ka fitting ontuka,” Vinka sings.

Onina, which is available across all streaming platforms. was written by Roni and produced by D King. The video was shot and directed by Aaronaire.

Managed by Swangz Avenue, Vinka is signed under Sony Music and this is her third song this year after taking over a year off the music scene for maternity leave.

Her other songs include One Bite, Fimbo and Chips Na ketch Up.