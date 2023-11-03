Vinka is my best artiste- Luke Owoyesigire

By Mariam Nakalema

Does Deputy Police spokesman Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigire have a social life?

Of course he has. Behind the stern and straight face when at police briefings, he has a soft side.

According to Owoyesigire, music turns him mellow, and one particular artiste, Veronica Nalugya, popularly known as Vinka, melts him.

In an interview, he singled out the mother-of-one as that one person who rocks his world and has her songs, like Bailando on replay.

“My best artiste in females is Vinka; i love her ways, music and the voice. i always listen to her music in my free time,” he said.