Viga awards to be held in April

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

The 11th edition of the Viga awards will held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on April 1, 2023.

The awards were established to reward outstanding artistes, producers and other creatives within the Ugandan gospel music industry.

Reformed musician Qute Kaye will be one of the guest performers at the event alongside other gospel artistes.

Silver tickets go for sh50,000, sh100,000 for gold ticket and a table sh2m.

In 2022, the event took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel and over 40 awards were given out to the different nominees.

Held under the theme Celebrate Life, the awards were held to honour God’s grace that sustained people through the COVID-19 lockdown, which spanned over two years.

The Viga awards were first launched in  May 2007, and seek to uphold “Godliness and Excellence”, bringing together various high-profile figures, including clerics, artistes, music and media executives, diplomats, politicians, and corporate and business leaders.

