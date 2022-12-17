VIDEOS & PICTORIAL: Ugandan comedian Joseph Opio rolls with football greats in Qatar

By Fred Kaweesi

The FIFA World Cup final – football’s premier competition – is upon us.

And as has been the norm since the tournament rolled off on November 20, 2022, celebrities have been part of its journey to the final.

While some of them have been supporting their countries, others have raided the Gulf state to watch their favourite stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.

Comedian Trevor Noah and Ugandan comedian Joseph are among the rich list of high-profile guests in Qatar.

Opio, a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah were invited by the World Cup organizing committee for the World Cup experience and treats. The two have watched a couple of games and interacted with football legends such as David Beckham, and Didier Drogba, among others.

Below is a lens through their experience with some of the global icons.