Video vixen in Bobi Wine song ‘Kigwa Leero’ dead

By Alfred Byenkya

The Fire Base crew have mourned the death of Hidaya Mash, a video vixen that featured in Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s video of their popular song, Kigwa Leero.

Hidaya passed away on September 1 and was buried at a public cemetery at Bugiri Primary School in Bugiri district on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In a statement, singer Nubian Li expressed sadness over the demise of the girl and promised that the entire Fire Base crew would stand with her family during the trying times.

“Woke up to the sad news of the demise of our friend turned comrade Hidaya of Bugiri Municipality. May Allah grant her everlasting eternal peace and also strengthen her family members to make it through this trying moment,” he said.

According to her friends, Hidaya had been sick for a long time and it’s the reason why she left Kampala and went back home to Bugiri district for treatment.