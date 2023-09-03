Monday, September 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Video vixen in Bobi Wine song ‘Kigwa Leero’ dead
Celebrity News

Video vixen in Bobi Wine song ‘Kigwa Leero’ dead

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

The Fire Base crew have mourned the death of Hidaya Mash, a video vixen that featured in Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s video of their popular song, Kigwa Leero.

Hidaya passed away on September 1 and was buried at a public cemetery at Bugiri Primary School in Bugiri district on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In a statement, singer Nubian Li expressed sadness over the demise of the girl and promised that the entire Fire Base crew would stand with her family during the trying times.

“Woke up to the sad news of the demise of our friend turned comrade Hidaya of Bugiri Municipality. May Allah grant her everlasting eternal peace and also strengthen her family members to make it through this trying moment,” he said.

According to her friends, Hidaya had been sick for a long time and it’s the reason why she left Kampala and went back home to Bugiri district for treatment.

You may also like

Prima never left me depressed – Mr. Henrie

Zuena sulks as Bebe Cool is surrounded by babes at birthday

Musicians absent at Bebe Cool birthday party

Bobi Wine throws weight behind Navio concert

Human trafficking claims made me lose deals, reveals Cindy’s husband

Sheebah/Cindy battle good for making money, says Irene Ntale

Sauti Sol finally responds to protests over farewell concert tickets

BBNaija: Cross lets Doyin slither her way to head of house

Kayanjas dot on each other on 32nd wedding anniversary

I support Sheebah because she is brown, says Gravity Omutujju

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.