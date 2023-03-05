Sunday, March 5, 2023
VIDEO: Singer Acidic Vokoz wows ‘kadama’ in Saudi Arabia

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Acidic Vokoz, known for his songs Nkulinako Crash, Am Missing, Future and several more, left revellers yearning for more in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on March 2, 2023.

Vokoz touched down in Saudi on Wednesday, March 1, ahead of his first international gig.

As he made his way to the stage, his fans screamed on top of their voices.

The audience went wild when he performed Sorry Bakadama, a song he sang to comfort Ugandans in the Middle East.

One of the revellers, Mariam Nakivumbi, told The Kampala Sun that Vokoz’s performance was second to Pallaso’s among all the artistes that have performed in Saudi Arabia.

“It was so massive, I never expected this. The guy’s performance was better than all those that have so far come to this side. It is only Pallaso that has had a better performance than him,” Nakivumbi said.

The event organiser, DJ King, revealed the singer was surprised by the turnout.

“Before coming, he first asked us if they were about 10 to 50 people and we told him it is a good number. When he reached, it was a full house and he was overwhelmed,” DJ King said.

