VIDEO: Forgive me, Bad Black begs Victoria University after making fake bursary claims

By Mariam Nakalema

Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, has apologised over social media posts she made on August 20 concerning her 13-year-old son Jonah’s ‘fake’ bursary at Kampala Parents School.

She made the apology to the vice-chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga, at Victoria University in Kampala on August 23, 2023.

Bad Black blamed her poor English and lack of education for the statements she made.

“English was my problem. I did not understand the contract well, but my lawyer has guided me and I got to know it is me in the wrong. True they gave Jonah, my son, a bursary for a full year. Please forgive me,“ she stated.

An alumnus of the university, Bad Black was made a one-year ambassador of Victoria University on September 28, 2021. As one of the incentives, one of her children was given a bursary at Kampala Parents School for one year. She, however, assumed the child’s bursary would last longer than a year.

Muganga, speaking on behalf of the university, accepted the apology.

“On behalf of the university, we have forgiven you and the good thing with you, you accept your mistakes. As Victoria University, you helped us a lot. We appreciate you and now there is a big improvement in your spoken English. I appreciate you. About the bursary we gave Jonah at Kampala Parents School, yes we gave it to him for one year and it expired as the contract indicated. It’s just Bad Black who did not get the contract well, but her lawyer has helped her to understand every article in it and now we are on the same page,“ Muganga said.

Kampala Parents School and Victoria University are some of the enterprises under Ruparelia Group owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

