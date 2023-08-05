Sunday, August 6, 2023
Video of Alien Skin thumping was incomplete, says Pallaso
Top News

Video of Alien Skin thumping was incomplete, says Pallaso

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Pallaso, whose real name is Pius Mayanja, has expounded on what happened on the day he confronted fellow singer Alien Skin, just a few days before his concert that was slated for June 9, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

In an interview with Urban TV, the Malamu hitmaker explained that there were a series of incidents that led to the altercation, but he wonders why those who leaked the video didn’t show the previous events.

“There is a longer video of what happened that day, but those who released it chose to only show that particular part,” he noted.

When asked how the incident affected him, Pallaso acknowledged that he had done something wrong, but felt contented after apologising for his behaviour.

“Whatever happened before, whether I was also beaten or things were destroyed, does not justify what I did. I acknowledge that it was wrong, and I apologised. It takes a strong heart to apologise,” he said.

“I have moved on from that because we must move on to other things. My next focus is to release music for my fans,” he added.

About his concert, Pallaso mentioned that some people thought he didn’t reach his expected target at the concert, but he was satisfied with the turnout. He said his fans filled up the stadium, and even at other venues, the numbers were overwhelming to him.

He also explained that when he returned to Uganda from the US, he was often seen as a brother to his established brothers – Jose Chameleone, Radio, and Weasel. However, he worked hard to create his own identity and stage name.

“Breaking away from the shadow of Weasel, Radio, and Chameleone hasn’t been easy. Fans used to see me as their brother, but now they call me by my name,” he said.

Pallaso gained popularity with hit songs like Omusawo, Go Down Low with Sheebah, and Mundongo.

