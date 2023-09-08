VIDEO: Musician Jamal Wasswa roughs up his impersonator’s manager

Friday, September 8, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Renowned singer Jamal Wasswa and his management team made headlines when they apprehended the manager of his long-time impersonator on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The yet-to-be-identified impersonator had cunningly posed as Jamal Wasswa at various events, pocketing hefty sums of money.

This saga began in 2022 when Jamal decided to take legal action against the impersonator, who had been tarnishing his reputation and defrauding promoters. Jamal had been relentlessly searching for this imposter ever since and has always been determined to put an end to the fraudulent activities.

The turning point in the captivating story occurred when the impersonator was scheduled to perform in Seeta, Mukono, with a booking fee of sh200,000 paid upfront and a total contract worth sh500,000.

Singer Jamal Wasswa apprehends the manager of his impersonator in Seeta, Mukono on September 7, 2023. Video by Bonny Ssemombwe

Alerted by the promoters, Jamal’s management sprang into action. They cleverly devised a plan to confront the impersonator and his manager.

The cunning impersonator arrived to collect the remaining sh300,000, only to find himself ensnared by Jamal’s management. The impostor managed to escape by leaping over the perimeter fence. He vanished into the nearby bushes, leaving his alleged manager behind.

Resisting arrest, the manager endured a severe thrashing, sustaining multiple facial injuries before being apprehended and transported to a nearby police station.

