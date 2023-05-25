Friday, May 26, 2023
Top News

VIDEO: Museveni embarrasses Catherine Kusasira during Greater Masaka tour

by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

When musician Catherine Kusasira was made Kampala affairs presidential adviser in 2019, she assumed she would see the President at her every whim.

That was not to be the case as she has suffered like your average Joe to have audience with him.

During President Yoweri Museveni’s tour of Greater Masaka on May 24, Kusasira muscled her way to the front to air her grievances about not being able to access him yet she is a “whole presidential adviser”.

“My name is Catherine Kusasira. I have an issue. I am a presidential adviser, but I can’t access you,” the Bwosiba Face singer started.

Museveni didn’t let her finish.

“You are rich, let the poor people talk,” he said.

Immediately, the presidential handlers took the microphone from her.

A few months ago, Kusasira was in the news over her house being taken due to debts. She complained that the Government did not come to her aid.

Poor Catherine Kusasira! Ooops… Rich Catherine Kusasira!

