VIDEO: Lawyer of ex-UBL employees arrested over failure to remit sh864m awarded to them

By Nicholas Oneal

In 2015, a team of 24 former Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) employees headed by Adam Kafumbe Mukasa, Herbert Egesa and George Kawemba took the company to court over unfair and wrongful termination from work.

They were in the sales department until 29/04/2014 when their positions were declared redundant and their contracts consequently terminated.

According to them, before being sacked, they were subjected to an assessment, comprising three sets of exams yet on the same day they began the exams, their positions were advertised albeit under different titles.

The respondent’s defence was that following a restructuring process, the claimants’ contracts were terminated because the company was unable to find roles that best fitted the claimants’ skills and behaviour.

During the hearing, the claimants were represented by lawyers John Matovu and Emmanuel Kakenga of Matovu and Matovu Advocates and the respondents by lawyers Moses Adriko and Timothy Lugaiyizi.

The court of appeal on July 15, 2022 awarded sh20m to each of the appellants, totalling sh864m.

UBL satisfied the judgment upon which Matovu and Matovu Advocates consented to withdraw the money on September 7, 2022 which was wired to their Absa bank, Rwenzori branch.

However, this was the last time the 24 former employees came close to their happiness, which led them to write to the Uganda Law Society for misconduct of its member, John Matovu, who had fallen short of his duty as an advocate by failing to remit the funds to them.

On January 9, 2023, Matovu reported to Kampala Central Police Station and on arrival, he was arrested (case reference number CRB2328/2022) and spent a night in the cells, waiting to be produced in court.