Video: Kenzo drowns in Hamza’s cash, begs him to stop

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo waited for his camera guy from the weekend to finally share with him one video to illustrate how he is thick as thieves with Hamza Sebunya, the husband of his baby mama Rema Namakula.

The latest, that has all elements of visuals captured using a drone, gives a 360 degree view of the entire shindig. It was a wedding of a one Simon and Jackie at a setting that had décor pointing at a fortune or thereabout spent.

He captioned the video: “Congratulations my people Simon and Jackie #TheKirumiras, I wish you the best in your marriage. S/O Chairman Bagale and the Kwagalana Group.”

Kenzo, who stole the show, is heard saying his pockets were so heavy that he was no longer able to lift a leg. Then Hamza is seen pulling up at the singer, who was halfway into his whole music catalogue. He starts dispensing sh20,000 into Kenzo’s hand until he could not hold. He quickly added “Hamza my bro you are going to kill me with money” onto the lyrics before continuing with the original song lyrics.

Such is the bromance that radio presenter Mr. Henrie, who was present at the wedding, failed to share with singer Geosteady who asked him weeks ago that they settle their issues over Prima Kardashi by emulating Kenzo and Hamza.

Hamza’s acquaintance, city businessman Godfrey Kirumira, is also seen dispensing cash as he dances to Kenzo’s performance and the fact that singer Rema’s two men were doing everything in their power to give her a reason to perhaps worry.

Hamza, a gynaecologist, married Kenzo’s baby mama, Rema, in late 2019. The wedding that came as a surprise dominated social and mainstream media news cycle for weeks. The BET award winner literally cried for help. His fanbase and his baby mamas had virtual confrontations. However, one person must be smiling – Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata who attacked Kenzo but later made up with him.

When the two (Kenzo and Hamza) met publicly for the first time in late 2022, the former claimed Muzaata asked to be cordial towards Hamza.

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/eddykenzofficial/videos/737623631308974