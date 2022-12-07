VIDEO: Filmmakers roast producer over kneeling down to beg people to attend movie premiere

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers have blasted their colleague, Swaib Nakibinge, for kneeling down and begging the audience to buy tickets for the upcoming premiere of his movie, Bizibu.

This happened on December 6, 2022, during the Film Club session at the National Theatre.

Nakibinge’s movie premiere is slated for December 11, 2022, at Club Ambiance.

The filmmakers argued that it is inappropriate for a movie producer of his stature to stoop to such a level.

Dialo Sekidde, a film lecturer at Kampala Film School, accused Nakibinge, the maker of the popular Akapapula movie, of painting a bad image of the Ugandan film industry and asked him to stop.

Other filmmakers backed him, followed by a strong warning to Nakibinge, advising him to act professionally.

“A movie producer is not supposed to kneel down because he is supposed to inspire other people out there. What he did was so wrong. He would have told other people to kneel down on his behalf, but not himself. It gives a negative image to our industry. How will other countries perceive our industry when they find out that one of us knelt down to beg the audience to come for his premiere? It’s so wrong,” Sekidde fumed.

“Thats not good at all. If he knelt down today, that means that he could strip naked at his next premiere. This should not be used as a marketing strategy because people could get used to it and they will not come next time,” Charles Kasozi, a filmmaker, said.

However, other producers called it a marketing strategy and gave Nakibinge the green light for the act.

Godfrey Musinguzi, the vice-president of Film Club Uganda, advised filmmakers to use every single marketing tool as long as it can pull numbers.

“We need to know that there are different marketing strategies. Each of us has our own. We all know our audiences better and we use whatever means to pull them to our products. So let’s not rubbish the idea of our fellow filmmaker,” he advised.

Angel Toni Acer, the producer of Mania, said he also cannot kneel down but does not condemn Nakibinge’s act as long as he draws big numbers to his movie premiere.

Actor and musician Martin Nkoyoyo, also known as Yoyo, reminded filmmakers of Robert Kiyosaki’s book Rich Dad Poor Dad and quoted that “the world does not look for the best singer, actor or writer but the best seller”, so it is up to someone to use all his strategies to sell his product.”

He reminded them that the world of hip-hop was promoted by fights between rappers (beef) and this almost worked out in Uganda, so any tactic in marketing is welcome.

Marketing expert Jesca Ahimbisibwe, the CEO of Cinema Ug, told The Kampala Sun that it depends on the movie being marketed, its producer, and the audience for which he made it. To her, it’s all about selling the tickets.

“If your audience needs that, then do it. All that matters in marketing is how many tickets you have sold,” Ahimbisibwe said.

In Uganda, the gesture of celebrities kneeling down is not new. In 2021, Ugandan celebrated musician Jose Chameleone (real name Joseph Mayanja) knelt down before Michael Nuwagira after being gifted a Range Rover. Some other musicians have found a new tactic in being cry babies.