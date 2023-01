By Kampala Sun Writer

Anita Fabiola Kyalimpa has just been given away to her long-time money man Mark Ronald Mubiru at a kuhingira. The event took place at Father’s House Resort in Kigo.

The off-white and purple decor ensured that Fabiola stood out in all her elegance. Despite the big collection of slay queens and former Miss Uganda participants, she was THE woman from the moment she made her entrance minutes after 5:00pm.

Mark was equally elegant in his kanzu.