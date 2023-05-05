VIDEO: Engola killer was a ‘humble boy’, family says

KABAROLE – The family of Pte Wilson Sabiiti has appealed to the Government to give them the body of their relative for burial.



Sabiiti, whom the family referred to as a ‘humble boy’ shot dead the labour minister Charles Okello Engola on Tuesday (May 2, 2023) before ending his own life a few minutes later.



The family, who hail from Kijjura, Kabarole, say they are yet to get any official communication about Sabiiti’s action, including when they should expect the body for burial.

View details in the video below 👇👇👇;