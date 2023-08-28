Victoria vice-chancellor says their efforts to access Champion Gudo are being frustrated

By Ahmad Muto

The management of Kampala Parents School has experienced challenges with accessing budding child artiste Champion Gudo in efforts aimed at securing him a place at the school.



This revelation was made by Lawrence Muganga, the vice-chancellor of Victoria University, after failing to coordinate with singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana), who is nurturing the boy’s career under Fangone Forest music camp in Makindye, a city suburb.

Victoria University and Kampala Parents School are some of the enterprises owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

Muganga told Bukedde TV that he has no relationship with the Sitya Danger hitmaker.

He said since child rapper Felista Di Superstar (Faith Nanyanzi) wrote to the school requesting that they give Gudo a chance at education like they did her and another child star, Fresh Kid, they have met nothing but resistance trying to access him.

Muganga tried going through media personality MC Kats, who later said Alien kept changing his mind, giving them unreasonable conditions like asking the management to go pick Gudo themselves at Fangone Forest. However, speaking to a local radio station, Alien accused Kats of not being honest with him about communication from Muganga’s camp.

“I have no relationship with Alien Skin. We asked Felista that, like she put in the request to the Ruparelia family and they responded, now please go and get him, bring him to us at Kampala Parents School to be taken through the admission process. We will be happy to see when he finishes Primary Seven to head to secondary school,” said Muganga.

Recall gender minister Peace Mutuuzo sought audience with Alien Skin weeks ago to see how he can handover the youngster for the ministry to plan for his education.

Shortly, Kampala Parents School offered to admit him, but found trouble with Alien Skin who allegedly refused to cooperate. Like he asked the minister to go pick him up at Fangone Forest herself, he asked the management of the school to do the same.